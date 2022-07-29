MSP welcomes cost-of-living support for thousands of Midlothian residents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are part of a £37 billion package being delivered by the UK Government to help ease the pressure on those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Two payments totalling £650 will be delivered to low income households, with the first landing in accounts on July 14 and the other instalment in September.

Mr Hoy said: “Many families and individuals in Midlothian are seeing energy, food and fuel bills rocket and are having to make increasingly tough decisions. That is why this intervention from the UK Government is so welcome. They have recognised the pressures people are facing and this will deliver support to those who need it most in Midlothian."

Those eligible will receive a £150 top-up disability payment in September too.

South Scotland List MSP Craig Hoy (Con). Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

In total 10,300 will get the cost-of-living payment in Midlothian while a further 10,300 will receive the £150 disability payment.

Mr Hoy added: “This money will go directly into your bank account if you are eligible and hopefully ease the pressure whether you are putting fuel in the car or paying for the weekly shop.

“The UK Government have once again stepped up and their total cost-of-living support now totals £37 billion.