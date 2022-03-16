Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released and allowed to leave Iran
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman detained in Iran nearly six years ago, has been released and is on her way back to the UK.
Both Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori are heading to Tehran airport to leave the country, said Tulip Siddiq.
Yesterday, the British-Iranian mother was given her passport back nearly six years after she was arrested while visiting family having been accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, which she denied.
Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, MP in Hampstead and Kilburn, tweeted: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.
“I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.
“More details to follow. #FreeNazanin”
The Foreign Office has not commented on the reports and earlier on Tuesday Boris Johnson said negotiations about Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe were “moving forward” but “going right up to the wire”.
The apparent breakthrough will bring an end to the ordeal for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe which began in 2016 when she was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport after a holiday visit to Iran where she showed her daughter Gabriella to her parents.