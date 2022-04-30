Neil Parish will "likely" quit as the representative for Tiverton and Honiton, in Devon, on Saturday, a Tory source told the PA news agency, stressing that nothing is confirmed.

The select committee chair had initially vowed to continue his "duties" as an MP after he was suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party when he was revealed to be the man at the centre of the allegations.

Sky News, which first reported the possible development, suggested Mr Parish had been told by allies his position had become untenable.

They are said to have voiced concerns about the way he maintained his silence as rumours swirled about who the culprit was since two Tory MPs aired the accusations on Tuesday.

The backbencher had been pledging to continue his "duties" as the MP for the Devon constituency and as chairman of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

Asked by reporters at his Somerset farmhouse if he opened something in error in the Commons, he said: "I did, but let the inquiry look at that."

However, there have been suggestions that a Tory minister also witnessed him watching porn on a second occasion, in a committee meeting.

Neil Parish during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Phot by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

In an interview later conducted in his dressing gown on Friday night, Mr Parish told the Telegraph how "it's almost as if a weight is lifted off me" now the accusation is "out in the open".

Mr Parish referred himself to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone for investigation, but said on Friday he would only resign if she found him guilty.