Nelson Mandela's grandson refused entry to UK for speaking tour which included Edinburgh

The grandson of Noble Prize winner and former prime minister of South Africa - Nelson Mandela - has been refused entry into the United Kingdom.

Mandla Mandela (50) was due to speak in Manchester and was also expected to visit Manchester University before going on to speak in Edinburgh.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK has robust safeguards to ensure visas are only issued to those we want to welcome to our country.”

Mr Mandela was to give a speaking tour titled, 'Dismantling apartheid, South Africa to Palestine' at several venues nationwide.

Cross Street Chapel in Manchester where Mandla Mandela was due to speak before he was refused entry to UK.

A spokesman from Stand up to Racism said the government's decision was shameful.

They added: "The Home Office have refused a Visa at the last minute for Nelson Mandela's grandson who was due to speak in Manchester tonight.

"He was also going to be at the University this afternoon to support the students.

"Perhaps inspired by him, even in his absence, the students have occupied a building at the University.

"They continue to demand that the University cut all ties with Israel."