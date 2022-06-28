Nicola Sturgeon gears up for court battle as she unveils proposed date for second independence referendum

The First Minister said she has asked the Lord Advocate, Scotland’s most senior law officer, to refer new referendum legislation to the Supreme Court to decide whether it is lawful.

She wants a second referendum to be held on October 19 next year, but the UK Government is unlikely to agree to this.

If the Supreme Court strikes down the legislation, Ms Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election on one issue – whether Scotland should be an independent country.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/WPA pool/Getty Images

The First Minister made the dramatic announcement in a statement to the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross accused the SNP of a “selfish obsession with another divisive referendum”.

He said: “A potentially illegal referendum next year is the wrong priority for Scotland. It would distract attention away from our recovery. It will damage efforts to rebuild our country after Covid. It is the last thing a clear majority of Scottish people want.

“The First Minister speaks of fear – but what concerns us all is the price Scotland pays for her continued obsession with another referendum.

“So we won’t play Nicola Sturgeon’s games. We won’t take part in a pretend poll when there’s real work to be done.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said a referendum drive as an “appalling waste of energy and focus”.

He said: “The First Minister is putting disquiet in her party ahead the needs of this country.”

Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said she will not allow Scottish democracy “to be a prisoner of Boris Johnson”.

Her planned referendum will be consultative but Ms Sturgeon insisted that this would be “exactly the same” as the devolution referendums of 1997, the 2014 independence referendum and the 2016 Brexit referendum.

She told MSPs: “Now is the time for independence”.

She said the Scottish Parliament has a “clear democratic mandate” that the UK Government is refusing to respect.

Ahead of the 2014 referendum, Westminster granted the relevant powers through a so-called section 30 order.

Speaking in Holyrood, the First Minister confirmed she is writing to Mr Johnson to insist she is “ready and willing to negotiate the terms of a section 30 order with him”.

However, she said the issue of whether Holyrood can legislate on the issue without UK Government agreement is “contested”.