Asked Arden’s comments, Sturgeon says: "If I ever reach the point that she has clearly reached, where I think overall I just can't give the job everything it deserves, then I hope I have the same courage she’s had in saying, 'Okay, this is the point to go'".

She added that she hoped it would be her who led Scotland to independence, but that she cared more that the country "completes [that] journey" than whether she is still in office when it does.

Nicola Sturgeon being interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg for the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. Issue date: Sunday January 22, 2023.

The First Minister appearing on the BBC show told Laura Kuenssberg that the Scottish government will do "everything" to defend its controversial Gender Recognition Reform Bill which is designed to make it easier for people to change their legal gender

The UK government last week took the unprecedented step to block the bill citing its potential impact on protections contained in UK-wide equalities law.

Asked whether she would seek a judicial review of the move, Sturgeon says: "I’ve already said we will do everything to stand up for and defend the legislation."

"The fear that women have about predatory men accessing women only spaces to abuse and attack women is very real," she said. "But this bill does not give a predatory man any more ability to abuse women than that predatory man already has."

The First Minister was also challenged on the Scottish NHS and whether or not the NHS was in crisis, with Kuenssberg challenging the situation saying it has only got worse in the 16 years since the SNP took charge with "roughly the same number of people are having to wait 12 hours in A&E now as did in 2016".

Sturgeon responded saying there was a fall in waiting times prior to 2020 , but that the health service had been placed under "significant pressure" caused by the pandemic.

"Nobody should have to wait 12 hours in an accident and emergency and the vast majority of people don’t wait anywhere near that,"

Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that negotiations between teaching unions, the government and local authorities are ongoing adding that pay increase offers have been better in Scotland than in England and much of the proposed industrial action has so far been avoided as a result.

Teachers in Scotland have announced further strike plans in their dispute over pay, with union leaders insisting a “substantially improved” offer is needed to bring an end to the action.