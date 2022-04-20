Denise Welch shared the news with her Twitter followers this afternoon in a post that has since received over 7000 likes.

She also hinted of some fiery clashes between the First Minister and panellist Carol McGiffin on the ITV show.

When will First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appear on Loose Women?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon will appear on Loose Women today.

Welch confirmed the news tweeting "Guess who's on @loosewomen on Wednesday …..Nicola Sturgeon. Guess who’s on the panel……@McGiff"

It has been suggested that a lively debate was held over Nicola Sturgeon being pictured without a face mask while Scotland’s legal requirement to wear a face covering remained in most indoor public places in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Dundee Law in Dundee, during local election campaigning. She is set to appear on Loose Women today.

A video on social media showed the First Minister not wearing a mask during a visit to a barber’s in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

Ms Sturgeon said she realised she had forgotten to put her face covering back on, which she then did “after a couple of seconds”.

Despite the reports, Nicola Sturgeon's sister Gillian said that the ITV show's conversations will not be focused on politics.

She wrote on Facebook today: "My sister is on Loose Women tomorrow. She will not be discussing politics but something all women can relate to."

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon on Loose Women?

Nicola Sturgeon will be on Loose Women which airs art 12:30 today on STV/ITV.