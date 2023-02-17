4 . Keith Brown - 10/1

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown, 61, was in the Royal Marines and fought in the Falklands war; now he has the combined roles of Secretary for Justice and Veterans. Born in Edinburgh, he served as leader of Clackmannanshire Council before being elected as MSP for Ochil in 2007. He held a number of junior posts in the government before being promoted to Cabinet by Nicola Sturgeon in 2014 as Secretary for Infrastructure, Investment and Cities, moving to Economy, Jobs and Fair Work in 2016, then being elected deputy leader in 2018 when he left the Cabinet, returning in his current role in 2021. Mr Brown does not have a particularly high public profile but is popular within the party. Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans Keith Brown is visiting the Veterans’ Community Café in the Stafford Centre, Edinburgh the café, which provides support and advice to veterans, he’ll announce this year’s round of support for armed forces veterans – with a range of projects across the country benefitting from a £200,000 fund.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson