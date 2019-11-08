Nicola Sturgeon at SNP election launch: 'Scotland's vote to remain in EU ignored'

Speaking at the launch of her party's general election campaign at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: "Scotland's vote to remain in the EU has been ignored." Picture: PA/John Devlin

Speaking at the launch of her party's general election campaign at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: "Scotland's vote to remain in the EU has been ignored.

"The Conservative Party has ridden roughshod over the Scottish Parliament.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said that a vote for the SNP is a vote to put Scotland's future "firmly in Scotland's hands."

"Westminster's priorities can be summed up in just three words - Brexit, Brexit, Brexit," said Ms Sturgeon.

"A vote for the SNP in contrast is a vote to escape Brexit. A vote for the SNP is a vote to take Scotland's future out of the hands of Boris Johnson and a broken Westminster system.

"A vote for the SNP is a vote to put Scotland's future firmly in Scotland's hands."

Outlining her party's plan to protect the NHS from a potential trade deal with Donald Trump, Ms Sturgeon said: "We will fight tooth and nail any attempt to expose the national health service to a post-Brexit trade deal with Donald Trump.

"That's why after the election, SNP MPs will bring forward a new law - an NHS protection Bill - to explicitly protect the NHS in all four countries of the UK from becoming a bargaining chip in future trade deals.

"It would prevent companies from taking legal action through investment protection or investor-state dispute resolution mechanisms.

"It would ensure that confidential discounts for expensive medicines would not be at risk.

"And it would stipulate that, before any trade deal could come into force, the Scottish Parliament and the other devolved legislatures would need to give their explicit content."