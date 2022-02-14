Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland on Monday morning comes as he has said that the introduction of two freeports north of the border are part of leveling up plans.

The trip signals the Prime Minister’s first visit to Scotland since the leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross called for him to quit over the Downing Street partygate allegations.

During his visit, Mr Johnson is not expected to meet the leader of the Scottish Conservatives or any MSPs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish office minister has said it is 'just nonsense' Boris Johnson is not welcome in Scotland after Douglas Ross called for the Prime Minister to resign following partygate allegations.

However, Iain Stewart, under-secretary of state for Scotland, insisted the Prime Minister is in ‘regular contact’ with both the Scottish leader and MSPs.

Asked whether Boris Johnson is unwelcome in Scotland, Mr Stewart told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: "Not at all.

"I don’t know whether diaries didn’t align up today but this is just nonsense from opponents that they are trying to make more political drama when none exists.

"Douglas Ross and the Prime Minister are in regular contact.

"I don’t know the detail of the PM’s minute-by-minute diary, I’m afraid. When I go up and visit Scotland, sometimes I meet with my MSPs colleagues, sometimes I don’t."

Mr Stewart also said that regular Covid planning meetings between the UK Government and devolved administrations will continue.

His comments come as concerns arise over Scotland diverging from England in Covid restriction easing as the UK Government plans to remove all restrictions by the end of February.

Mr Stewart said he could not answer questions about whether the UK Government will continue to fund Covid-19 testing for devolved nations.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Show, he said: “What we’ve said is that next week, if the figures and Covid continue the way they are, we’ll be setting out a comprehensive plan on what living with Covid in a normal sense looks like, but I am not sighted on what might be in that.”

As Mr Johnson comes to Scotland, Scotland’s finance secretary Kate Forbes has insisted that there will be a ‘fair process’ in the implementation of green freeports in Scotland, despite “greenwashing” and “corporate giveaway” criticism from the Scottish Greens.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.