One rule for them... While the PM was partying, cancer trials in Edinburgh were cancelled - Your front page from day of No 10 BYOB party

This is the front page from the Edinburgh Evening News from May, 20, 2020, which shows vital treatment for cancer patients being cancelled due to Covid.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:42 pm

On the same day the front page was hitting news stands across the Capital, the Prime Minister was reportedly hosting a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden.

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” to an evening event, ITV reported.

When Boris Johnson’s private secretary arranged a lockdown-busting drinks gathering in the garden at No 10 – according to a leaked email, Edinburgh was under tough Covid-19 restrictions, with many vital services, including potentially life-saving trials cancelled.

The latest revelation has seen many react in anger and is another Covid-defying event to add to the list of reported gatherings held across the Government while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

Devoted mum and wife Karen Henderson, who featured on the front page that day, fronted a campaign calling on the Scottish government not to “forget” the needs of cancer patients during the pandemic.

She sadly passed away, aged 48, in February 2021.

Karen married her husband Alistair surrounded by family in their garden last year, saying it was her ‘dream come true’ after the couple had been together for a decade.

The front page

In a heart-breaking letter to her husband Alistair, 58, that he was to read after she had passed away, she signed off by telling him she was “Off to dance with the stars in the sky.”

We want to know what do you remember of May 2020 and lockdown? What were you doing or missing out on when Boris Johnson held and allegedly attended a BYOB function?

