Plans have been lodged to demolish a Leith warehouse and build 172 students flats as well as a commercial unit on the site.

BR Consultants submitted plans on March 10 for the demolition of the existing warehouse at 52-54 Bangor Road, Edinburgh, and the erection of a purpose-built student accommodation development and commercial unit at ground floor, with associated amenity space, access, cycle parking and landscaping.

A CGI view of the proposed new development on Bangor Road, Edinburgh. | Flow Design Architects

If the plans are approved, the 172 student flats will be spread across the proposed new building’s five upper floors, while the ground floor will house a commercial unit accessed to the south on Bangor Road but with active frontage on three publicly-fronting sides of the building. While the rear of the new development will overlook the Water of Leith.

The plans have already received 29 objections, although the comments are currently private on the council’s online planning portal.

The current site at Bangor Road, with the warehouse scheduled for demolition under the plans. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, the applicant BR Consultants said: “The proposed development directly addresses the student homelessness crisis in the city by offering purpose-built accommodation for students, thus easing the demand on privately rented residential properties.

“The design of this building has been carefully shaped to respond to both the unique opportunities and inherent constraints of the site. Its placement takes advantage of the natural topography, ensuring that it integrates seamlessly with the surrounding landscape while minimizing disruption to the environment.

“The structure maximizes views of the surrounding vistas, incorporating expansive windows and open terraces, while ensuring that it adapts to the site’s challenges.

“A mix of 10 per cent studio and 90 per cent cluster flat accommodation will work its way through the majority of the upper floors. The rooms will offer all the necessary conveniences of modern living with a focus on providing an extremely high quality of life for the occupants.”

Another CGI view of the proposed new student accommodation and commercial unit development in Leith. | Flow Design Architects

A red-multi-facing-brick is proposed as the main facade finish for the new building, with further layering and texture provided by brickwork feature elements, along with dark grey coloured cladding.

The applicant added: “Two public consultations have been held, and the feedback received has been instrumental in shaping the design, particularly regarding the activation of the facades and the placement of service areas.

“We believe the proposals are well-suited to the architectural context, will contribute to the aspirations for this emerging area, and, most importantly, unlock the potential for placemaking on this under-utilised site.”

The rear of the proposed new development will overlook the Water of Leith. | Flow Design Architects

The plans also show that the proposed new building’s courtyard is structured into distinct spaces, each defined by materials and planting. An outdoor activity area and terrace are also planned as part of this new development.

There will be 172 cycle spaces for residents and five spaces for visitors, along with two more for staff.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide whether or not to approve these plans for this warehouse site at Bangor Road.