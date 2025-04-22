Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been revealed to turn a former Edinburgh bowling club into new student accommodation.

Russell Road Edinburgh Ltd lodged a proposal of application notice on April 7 with the council’s planning department to demolish the existing vacant building at 36 Russell Road and erect new student flats.

Most recently the home of Corstorphine Roofing and Building Ltd, this proposed development area, in excess of 5,000sqm, was the home of Caledonian Bowling Club until it closed in 2011.

The applicant is seeking the “demolition of existing buildings and development of purpose-built student accommodation with landscaping, infrastructure, access, and associated works”.

It is the applicant’s intention to hold public consultation events in the form of exhibitions in May and June to give locals more details about the proposals. These are scheduled to take place at St Martin’s Church at Dalry Road on Tuesday, May 6, 2pm-6pm, and Wednesday, June 4, 3.30pm-7pm.

The former bowling club building at Russell Road, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

Commenting in the planning documents, Russell Road Edinburgh Ltd’s agent Montagu Evans added: “An advertisement will be placed in the local press advertising the online event at least seven days beforehand.

“The applicant is preparing an online consultation website, details of which will be circulated shortly, which will provide details of the proposal and an opportunity to submit comments. A dedicated email address will also be provided for feedback.”

Following the public consultation events, the applicant is expected to apply for full planning permission to demolish the existing building at 36 Russell Road and build new student accommodation, with more details of the plans set to be revealed then.