At Prime Minister’s Questions, the SNP’s Owen Thompson told Ms Truss that he and Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame would be holding a community drop-in event in Gorebridge on Friday. He said: “This will be a chance for local residents to come and meet with a range of partners to get advice and guidance on what they can do to help survive the current crisis.”

And Mr Thompson continued: “Can I extend an invite to the PM to come to this event on Friday?” He said it would allow his constituents to tell her directly of their “real life experience” of the cost of living crisis, ask her to address the cost rises they are facing and allow her to “apologise for the disastrous decisions her government is making”.

Ms Truss replied: “I completely understand that families are struggling and that is why this government acted within a week of coming into office to put in place the energy price guarantee so people aren’t facing £6,000 bills; and that's why we have reversed the increase in National Insurance.

"That's why we’re cutting basic rate tax, to make sure families are keeping more of their own money; and we're also making sure that the most vulnerable households get an extra £1,200 of support. I hope he is going to communicate that to his constituents.”

Owen Thompson asked Liz Truss to visit his Midlothian constituency and apologise during PMQs (UK Parliament TV)