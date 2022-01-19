PMQs RECAP: Boris Johnson grilled in fiery PMQs amid leadership crisis

How does a vote of no confidence work?

A vote of no confidence can be triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs – which would mean 54 currently – write to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee.

If Mr Johnson lost that vote he would be out, but even if he won his position may be untenable if a significant minority of the 360 Tory MPs fail to support him.

Only 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady knows, and he keeps it a closely-guarded secret.