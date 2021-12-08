PMQs: What time is PMQs today? When Boris Johnson faces questions on Christmas party video and how to watch

Boris Johnson is facing accusations from opposition MPs that he hosted a Christmas party in Number 10 Downing Street in December 2020 amid increased coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns in parts of the UK.

On Tuesday, leaked video footage emerged showing former Downing Street Press Secretary Allegra Stratton laughing and joking in a mock press conference about a supposedly fictional Christmas party, which has prompted further calls for Boris Johnson to resign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PMQs: What time is PMQs today? When Boris Johnson will face PMQs over Downing Street Party and how to watch (Image credit: House of Commons/PA Wire)

The Prime Minister is set to answer questions from MPs in the House of Commons in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday December 8.

But what time is PMQs today?

Here’s when PMQs is today and how to watch live as Boris Johnson faces questions from MPs over the alleged Downing Street party.

What time is PMQs today?

PMQs will take place today (December 8) at roughly 12pm, as per usual, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to take questions from Members of Parliament in the House of Commons over the alleged Downing Street party.

Ahead of PMQs, Deputy First Minister John Swinney gave BBC Radio Scotland a glimpse at the fury of Opposition MPs and politicians awaiting Mr Johnson in the Commons.

"I think [alleged Christmas party] shows contempt at the heart of Downing Street for members of the public, and that is exactly what you do not need at a time of national emergency and of the gravity that we face,” Mr Swinney told the BBC on Wednesday morning.

“The experience that all of us are having to wrestle with in the handling of coronavirus, and particularly Omicron, are dealt a very serious blow by the appalling behaviour by Downing Street, by UK Government ministers who have quite clearly lied to the public about this party, and we need to recognise the seriousness of the threat that poses to our efforts on tackling coronavirus."

What are the Boris Johnson Christmas party allegations?

Boris Johnson and Downing Street staff have been accused of holding a party in Downing Street in December 2020 as Covid cases spiked across the UK ahead of a nationwide Christmas lockdown.

Downing Street had initially not denied the reports entirely, but instead stated that Covid rules at the time had been in force at the gathering reported by the Daily Mirror to have taken place on Friday December 18 with staff enjoying games, food and drink through the night.

But Number 10 later denied that the party in question had ever taken place, with the leaked video footage obtained by ITV of Allegra Stratton appearing to rehearse a jokey denial of a Christmas party leading many to conclude that the denials from Boris Johnson and Number 10 are false.

How can I watch PMQs today live?

PMQs is available to watch live on a number of different channels, including on the House of Commons live streaming TV portal, parliamentlive.tv, with today’s session in the Commons streaming live from 11.30am.

But PMQs will also be broadcast on BBC Parliament and likely BBC News from 12pm onwards today, with these live streams of Prime Minister’s Questions set to be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.