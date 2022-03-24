P&O boss to appear before Holyrood committee
P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite will appear before a Holyrood committee next week after the company’s decision to sack 800 seafarers by video message was branded “disgraceful” by a minister.
The controversial chief executive appeared before a joint hearing of the Transport Select Committee and the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee at Westminster on Thursday, where he told MPs he would make the same decision again, if he needed to.
The decision caused widespread condemnation, with the solicitor-general saying on Thursday that the company could face legal action.
The Scottish Parliament confirmed that Mr Hebblethwaite would appear before the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in a letter to committee convener, Dean Lockhart, the transport minister, Jenny Gilruth, responded to the decision by P&O, stating: “The longer lasting impact will be the human cost felt by those who have lost their livelihoods..it is disgraceful.
“The First Minister has said that staff had been treated appallingly.”