Police Scotland to contact all MSPs 'as matter of urgency' following Sir David Amess death

MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

The Southend West MP was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at midday on Friday and died at the scene.

Following the incident, House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said there will need to be a discussion in the coming days around MPs’ security and any measures that should be taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Parliament lower flags to half-mast in mark of respect for Sir David Amess.

The Scottish Parliament presiding officer Alison Johnstone MSP has also written to MSPs to inform them of security measures following the incident.

It followed an announcement from the parliament’s corporate body that it would fund any security upgrades at MSPs constituency offices based on police recommendations.

She wrote: “I know it will have been with a sense of shock and sadness that we learned the news about the death of Sir David Amess MP yesterday.

“Whilst all our thoughts are with Sir David’s family, friends and colleagues, it is understandable that at a time like this we reflect on our own work and the challenges we face.

“Representing our constituents is one of the greatest privileges of being a Member of the Scottish Parliament, but it is one that, sadly, can bring with it threats and fears for the safety of ourselves, our staff and families.

“You will have seen the message from the Parliament’s Head of Security last night which provided a reminder of the security arrangements in place. I wanted to take the opportunity today to reiterate that message and to reassure you that the Parliament will provide you with the advice and support you need.

“I will update you in the coming days and weeks ahead, but in the meantime I wanted to let you know that I have spoken to Police Scotland who have confirmed they will contact all MSPs individually as a matter of urgency. This will provide an opportunity to discuss any concerns that you may have and receive further security advice. I am grateful to Police Scotland for writing to all MSPs last night.

“As we reflect on the tragic events of the past 24 hours, what is clear to me is the dedication and commitment of all Members of the Scottish Parliament. What happened yesterday was an attack on our democracy, but I know we all remain committed to representing the people we serve as best we can. And the Parliament will provide the support and advice you need to do that safely.