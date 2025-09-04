Political opinion: Gregor Poynton MP highlights impact of retail crime on West Lothian businesses in Parliament

Livingston constituency MP Gregor Poynton has spoken out in Parliament about the devastating impact of retail crime on local businesses, raising the concerns of shop workers and owners across the constituency.

At Tuesday’s (2 September) meeting of the Business and Trade Select Committee, Mr Poynton highlighted how businesses of all sizes are being affected, citing conversations he has had with staff and management at Waz’s convenience store in Broxburn, Scotmid in Deans, and Boots in The Centre, Livingston.

Mr Poynton told the Committee:

“The impact of retail crime is huge. I’ve been to Waz’s in Broxburn, Scotmid in Deans, and Boots in The Centre, Livingston and they’ve all told me the same thing. These are very different businesses, but the scale of retail crime is having a huge impact on them.”

Gregor Poynton MP speaking in Parliament

Giving evidence, James Lowman, Chief Executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, described retail crime as a “business critical” issue for shopkeepers across the UK. He warned that persistent theft is not only financially damaging but also has a severe human impact on staff.

Mr Lowman said:

“There is the cost of the crime itself. The losses, which in some cases are very, very significant, are enough to push a business from profitability into loss-making. When you add to that the cost of security measures in the store – which have to be constantly updated and changed to try and tackle the latest way that people are stealing – that adds another significant impediment to the viability and profitability of that business.”

He continued:

“There’s also the human element. When people are victims of violent incidents in stores, they go home at night and tell their family – and sometimes they decide they don’t want to go back to work. That affects recruitment, retention and morale. It’s a human issue and a really powerful business issue as well.”

Highlighting the wider community consequences, Mr Lowman added:

“Our members want to trade and run businesses that can be profitable. But if you think about the services that are offered through our member stores – post offices, parcel collection points, prescription collections – in some cases we’re the only thing left in a housing estate or a village. The service provision implications of retail crime are really serious for the wider community, as well as for the provision of food and other essentials.”

Speaking after the session, Mr Poynton said:

“Retail crime is not a victimless crime. It affects small shopkeepers and major high street names alike, right here in West Lothian. Staff should be able to go to work without fear, and businesses shouldn’t be pushed to the brink by constant losses. That’s why I’ll keep pressing the Scottish and UK Government's to act.”

The Committee’s small business strategy inquiry, chaired by Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP, is examining the pressures facing small businesses – from rising energy costs, to problems with HMRC, to record levels of shoplifting. Byrne has described Britain’s small businesses as “the backbone of our economy – yet too many are being broken by taxes, energy costs and crime.”

Mr Poynton concluded:

“From our small convenience stores to our biggest high street retailers, businesses in West Lothian are telling me the same story – they need action on crime. We can’t afford to lose the shops that provide essential services and jobs in our communities.”