The chairman of the Committee on Standards of Public life has warned that Boris Johnson could attempt “jiggery-pokery” by publishing Sue Gray’s report just before PMQs to avoid being questioned on its findings.

Chris Bryant said the Prime Minister was likely intending to “manipulate Parliament” once the report by the senior civil servant into possible lockdown breaches across Government is handed over to No10.

The Labour MP for Rhondda said the timing of the publication would determine whether or not the leader of the opposition could respond properly in the House of Commons.

Asked about possible delays to its publication, he told BBC R4’s Today programme: “I have a suspicion that that may be that Sue Gray noted that the Prime Minister was intending to do a bit of jiggery-pokery by publishing the report at noon just as he stood up for Prime Minister’s Questions and expecting the leader of the opposition in Parliament to be able to respond.

“I’ve seen this too many times when governments just try to get far too clever and try to manipulate Parliament.