Pro-EU group organising Edinburgh protest against suspension of Parliament

Have your say

A pro-European Union group are organising a protest in Edinburgh against the prorogation of Parliament.

European Movement in Scotland, which held a 'walking vigil' on Wednesday shortly after the news broke about the suspension of Parliament.

The group are organising another protest on Saturday 31 from 11am at the Foot of the Mound.

They will also have a stall at the Portobello Big Beach Busk between 11am and 4pm.

The same group are planning a similar protest featuring SNP MP Joanna Cherry, Labour MP Ian Murray, Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton and the co-leader of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater.

It will take place on September 21 between 2pm and 4pm at St Giles' Cathedral in the Capital.

More information for Saturday's protest can be found here: https://www.euromovescotland.org.uk/events/event/edinburgh4europe-vigil/

Information for September 21's protest can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/march-to-remain-in-the-eu-for-peace-and-climate-action-tickets-67487128819?ref=eios