However, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will open Parliament on the Queen’s behalf in a historic, unprecedented move which will see Charles read the Queen’s Speech.

The Prime Minister will get the chance lay out legislative agenda for the next year at the state opening of parliament in the Queen’s speech.

Here’s everything you need to know

Picture from 11/05/21 of Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by the Prince of Wales, before delivering her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. The Queen will miss the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, with the Prince of Wales reading the Queen's Speech for the first time.

Why is Prince Charles reading the Queen’s speech?

The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion – nearly 60 years after she last missed it – following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.

The Queen last missed a state opening of parliament in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward.

As Charles, 73, takes on the head of state’s major constitutional duty for the first time, the move will be interpreted as a symbolic and significant shift in his responsibilities as a future monarch.

It will be William’s first state opening – and the royal function of opening a new parliament has been delegated to both Charles and William by the Queen.

The Duchess of Cornwall, a future Queen Consort, will also accompany Charles, but the Queen’s main throne will remain empty in the House of Lords.

Why is the Queen missing The Queen’s Speech?

The decision was taken on Monday, and the Queen’s mobility issues are said to be a continuation of the problems she has suffered since the autumn.

A new Letters Patent authorised by the Queen was issued to cover the State Opening delegating to Counsellors of State the royal function of opening a new session of Parliament.

In this instance, it enables Charles and William to jointly exercise that function. No other functions have been delegated by the Queen.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

What time is the Queen’s speech?

The state opening of Parliament will take from around 11am today, Tuesday 10th May. The speech launches the 2022-2023 parliamentary session after parliament was prorogued – with the State Opening marking the start of the new session.

How to watch the Queen's Speech Live

You can watch the Queen’s Speech live on all major news channels, with the BBC News running coverage from 10:30am until after midday. Coverage can also be viewed on BBC Iplayer.

The Queen’s Speech will also be rebroadcast at 2:20pm on BBC One.

Other major news channels such as Sky News will also be showing the speech, and will be hosting a stream on YouTube.

Who write's the Queen’s Speech?

The Queen’s Speech is written by the Government and sets out its agenda for Parliament’s new session.

What Bills can we expect from the Queen’s Speech?

It is likely that a number of bills will be announced.

We know that some bills are also being carried over to this session of Parliament including, the online safety bill, the animal welfare (kept animals) bill, the higher education (freedom of speech) bill and the high speed rail (Crewe-Manchester) bill.We can also expect a school’s bill, as well as what the Prime Minister called a “Brexit freedoms bill” which seeks to remove EU regulations.

It is believed there will also be details of a new Public Order Bill is aimed at deterring people from “hooligan” protesting.

A bill is also expected to implement the proposed privatisation of Channel 4.