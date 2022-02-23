Record number of Midlothian school leavers in 'positive destination'
A record 95.4 per cent of pupils across Midlothian were in a ‘positive destination’ within three months of leaving school last year.
Latest figures show that 877 school leavers from Midlothian went on to work, training or further study.
Across Scotland, a record 95.5 per cent of all pupils went on to a ‘positive destination’ last year. The statistics show 45.1 per cent going on to higher education courses – the highest number since records began in 2009-10 – and the lowest gap between the most and least deprived communities achieving a positive destination since 2009-10.
Commenting SNP MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, Colin Beattie said: “I’m delighted that 95.4 per cent of pupils across Midlothian are going on to positive destinations – whether that be work, training or further study.
“The transition for young people from school to adulthood is vital and the SNP’s is committed to getting this right for every young person across Scotland, no matter what their background.
“Whether it’s investing in tackling the poverty-related attainment gap. free tuition, or introducing the back-to-work Jobs Grant for people aged 16 to 24 – the SNP in Government is taking actions to prioritise young people in Midlothian.
“While opposition parties continue to paint a bleak picture of what young people in Scotland are achieving, there reality is that, despite the impact of Covid-19 real progress is being made as a result of the SNP’s determination to give young people across our country the best start in life.”