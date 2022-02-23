Record number of Midlothian school leavers in 'positive destination'

Stock photo by John Devlin.

Latest figures show that 877 school leavers from Midlothian went on to work, training or further study.

Across Scotland, a record 95.5 per cent of all pupils went on to a ‘positive destination’ last year. The statistics show 45.1 per cent going on to higher education courses – the highest number since records began in 2009-10 – and the lowest gap between the most and least deprived communities achieving a positive destination since 2009-10.

Commenting SNP MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, Colin Beattie said: “I’m delighted that 95.4 per cent of pupils across Midlothian are going on to positive destinations – whether that be work, training or further study.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The transition for young people from school to adulthood is vital and the SNP’s is committed to getting this right for every young person across Scotland, no matter what their background.

“Whether it’s investing in tackling the poverty-related attainment gap. free tuition, or introducing the back-to-work Jobs Grant for people aged 16 to 24 – the SNP in Government is taking actions to prioritise young people in Midlothian.