Suella Braverman has been sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak – and former Prime Minister David Cameron could return to frontline politics by joining the Cabinet.

Mr Cameron – who quit in 2016 after losing the Brexit referendum – was seen arriving at Number Ten shortly after the news broke of Ms Braverman’s sacking.

The Prime Minister decision to sack Ms Braverman came after her inflammatory comments in an unauthorised newspaper article, where she called pro-Palestine protesters "hate marchers" and accused police of showing bias in allowing Saturday’s pro-Palestinian march to go ahead.

Suella Braverman has been sacked by Rishi Sunak. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

After days of speculation and growing calls for her to be removed, a Number Ten source said the Prime Minister "asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted".

Her sacking is expected to be part of a wider reshuffle which will unfold throughout the day. Conservatives said Mr Sunak’s shake-up of top posts would "strengthen his team”. Sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.