Ruth Davidson says she conducted 'due diligence' over £50,000 role at lobbying firm
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said she conducted "due diligence" before taking on a paid job with a lobbying firm.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 2:52 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 3:56 pm
The MSP has faced calls to resign after it emerged she has been appointed as a senior adviser to PR firm Tulchan Communications, amidst claims of an alleged conflict of interest.She will be paid £50,000 for 25 days' work a year on top of her MSP salary of £63,579.Ms Davidson has urged any MSP who feels there is "any element of wrongdoing under parliamentary rules" to refer her to the standards commissioner, saying she is unable to refer herself.