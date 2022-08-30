Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Edinburgh City Council leader said both the government and council umbrella body Cosla must fix issues with a one-off consolidation payment to prevent further strikes from happening.

At 4.59am on Tuesday, Edinburgh’s recent bin strike was over and a clean-up operation is now underway with council staff.

The Labour councillor said by Sunday or early into next week the Capital will be “back to how it was” with most residual waste collected.

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day.

Yet, there are concerns this could all be undone if further bin strikes occur next week as no deal has been accepted by the unions.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Day said: “We have another Cosla leader’s meeting scheduled this Friday but I am disappointed there’s not been a deal on the table.

“I think there’s only probably one thing still hanging which is the consolidation pay into the lowest paid and I think if Cosla and the government could secure that I think we could have an offer to go back to the trade union’s membership and stop bringing strikes not only in Edinburgh but across the whole of Scotland.”

After negotiations over the weekend, Unite’s local government committee rejected outright an offer from Cosla, while GMB Scotland also turned the deal down.

Unison said it would hold a consultative ballot of members this week on the offer, and would recommend they reject it.

According to the Scottish Government, the deal included a payment of at least £1,925 for council staff, with those earning £20,000 receiving £2,000.

But Unite said the payment could be as low as £989 for some employees and any payment would not be recurring.

Asked about what he thinks about the offer, Mr Day said: “I think it’s a reasonable offer. The bounty payment, which it is being called by the trade unions, is a one-off payment which effectively means that payment would be dropped in a year's time and our colleagues would earn less than they did a year before. So I think there’s one last tool in the box that needs to be fixed and that’s the consolidation of that payment and if that was to be put back on the table then the trade unions would maybe take a more positive outlook on that.”

Mr Day said he appreciates councils are “cash-strapped” but he called on the government and COSLA to get back round the table today and find a solution that could come to Cosla by Friday.

The Labour councillor said there have been calls for the last ten years for the government to “properly and fairly” fund councils across Scotland.

Scotland’s First Minister has said all options in making more funding available amid ongoing strikes have been “exhausted” after making funding available to support those on lowest incomes.