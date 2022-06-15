Scottish Conservative Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour urges local community groups to submit bids to the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund

Mr Balfour’s call comes after the UK Government opened up the second round of the fund, which is worth £150 million. The fund can allow community groups to take control of pubs, music venues, sports facilities, historic buildings and other facilities for the benefit of the public, which could otherwise be lost forever.

The Scottish Conservatives MSP said: “The first round of funding delivered significant funding delivered to help save much loved assets across Scotland and I would encourage community groups in the Lothians to bid to this fund. If there is a local asset at risk in the Lothians that you do not wish to lose from your community, then the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund can help to safeguard it.”

The eligibility criteria for the fund has also been extended meaning more groups in the Lothians can apply.

Stock photo of Scottish Conservatives Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour, by Ian Georgeson.

Mr Balfour added: “Successful bids can enable community assets to thrive once again as well as helping accelerate the economic recovery in the Lothians