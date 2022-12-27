A majority of people in Scotland back the higher taxes on top earners announced as part of the Scottish Government’s budget for next year, according to a new poll out today.

Deputy First Minister and acting finance secretary John Swinney set out an increase in the higher and top rates of income tax, as well as a lowering of the top-rate threshold, when he unveiled his financial package in the Scottish Parliament ten days before Christmas. And now a Savanta poll for The Scotsman has shown broad public support for the measures.

A total of 58 per cent of Scots backed the increase in the top rate of income tax from 46p to 47p, with 19 per cent opposing it, 17 per cent having no opinion and 7 per cent stating they didn't know. The increase in the higher rate of income tax from 41p to 42p for those earning over £43,663 was backed by the same percentage of Scots (58 per cent). However, it was opposed by almost a quarter of the public (24 per cent), with 13 per cent saying they had no opinion and 5 per cent stating they did not know.

Deputy First Minister and acting Finance Secretary John Swinney announced higher taxes in his December 15 budget. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

The decision to lower the threshold of the top rate from £150,000 to just over £125,000 was supported by 56 per cent while 20 per cent (or one in five) opposed it, 18 per cent had no opinion and a further 7 per cent said they did not know.

Meanwhile there was overwhelming backing for the Scottish Government’s plans for how the money raised by the higher taxes should be spent, with 73 per cent supporting it going towards health and social care funding. Just 7 per cent were opposed, with 15 per cent stating they neither supported or opposed it, and 5 per cent stating they did not know.

And the survey found strong support for NHS staff who are threatening industrial action in their pay dispute with the government. Two-thirds of Scots (66 per cent) said they would support nurses should they strike, with a quarter (23 per cent) saying they would oppose such action. That support is slightly down from the corresponding October survey when 68 per cent said they would support striking nurses. However, support for doctors’ strikes increased, rising from 54 per cent in October to 56 per cent this month and opposition was down one percentage point from 31 per cent to 30 per cent.

The poll was conducted between December 16 and 21, with 1,048 Scottish adults aged 16 or over interviewed online.

The public support for higher taxes was hailed by SNP depute leader Keith Brown. He said: "This poll is a welcome boost for the SNP Scottish Government – showing the clear majority of Scots back John Swinney's progressive budget plans. The SNP government is investing in our NHS, and prioritising support for families, with ground-breaking measures like the Scottish Child Payment – and it's clear that voters share the same priorities.

"But it's a disgrace that the Scottish Government is having to clean up yet another mess created by Westminster. The Tories trashed the economy with Brexit, and their disastrous budget, and millions of people in Scotland are paying the price as the cost of living soars. With the Brexit-backing Labour Party joining the Tories, it's clear independence is the only way to keep Scotland safe and build a fair and prosperous future."