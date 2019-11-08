Scottish Greens set to launch election campaign in South Queensferry

Patrick Harvie says the "establishment parties" have yet to commit to the action needed to tackle the climate emergency

SCOTTISH Greens will launch their election campaign in South Queensferry today and calim the climate emergency should be top of the agenda.

Ahead of the launch, co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “There has never been a more important general election. MPs elected next month will preside over half the period we have left to address the climate emergency, yet all the establishment parties have yet to commit to the urgent action required.

“The loudest and clearest way to demand climate action is to vote Scottish Greens on December 12.”

The party will highlight the powers held at Westminster which could be vital in helping transform Scotland’s economy and moving to zero carbon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Our Scottish Green New Deal has already proposed what the Scottish Parliament must be doing now to tackle the climate emergency, but Westminster, too, must step up to the plate.

“A Scottish Green New Deal would be so much easier with the levers over fiscal, economic and monetary policy, air transport, electricity, energy efficiency, registration of land and to transition away from oil and gas, coal, nuclear energy. That’s why we need to push MPs of all parties as hard as we can.”