Angus Robertson SNP MSP said the Scottish Government intends to hold a referendum next October to allow the people of Scotland the “democracy to vote on independence”.

Mr Robertson denied this time period was an unrealistic goal as he said not every referendum is an “exact copy” of those that went before.

The First Minister said she will make an announcement to the Scottish Parliament parliament “very soon” about an independence referendum.

Angus Robertson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture said the Scottish Government is preparing to launch a second independence referendum in October 2023. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Launching a fresh independence campaign on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said the people of Scotland would be allowed the opportunity to vote for independence with or without Westminster approval.

However, the UK Government under the leadership of Boris Johnson has insisted that ‘now is not the time’ for an independence referendum.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday, Angus Robertson said: “The First Minister made clear yesterday that she intends to make an announcement to the Scottish Parliament in the forthcoming weeks about a route map towards a referendum which we intend to hold next October.

"I am fully content that with the prospectus beginning to be rolled out, with the announcement that will follow on the route map on how that is going to be achieved, that we have a perfectly adequate window of opportunity both for legislation to be passed, for the opportunity for the people to scrutinise the prospectus that the Scottish Government will publish.”

However, Mr Robertson said he would not give a ‘sneak preview’ of what this referendum would involve after the presiding officer chastised the MSP for the Scottish Government giving details on an independence statement to the media first before parliament.

Speaking earlier on Good Morning Scotland, Craig Hoy conservative MSP said it was “deeply worrying” a “plan B” without a section 30 order could lead to “illegal referendum”.

Mr Robertson said he saw "no reason” for the UK Government to deny a section 30 order, allowing for Holyrood to call for a referendum.

The constitution secretary said: “Scottish politics has a long history of the UK Government going, ‘no, no, no, yes’. That’s what happened in the run up to the referendum in 2014 and I still think we should work on the basis of the gold standard of democracy which is that surely all of us involved in politics agree that when the people vote for something to happen in this country, it’s what should happen.”

Mr Robertson said, constitutionally, the UK Government should not block a vote on independence in Autumn 2023.

Launching the first of a series of papers setting out the case to break away from the UK, Ms Sturgeon told a press conference in Edinburgh that her government had an "indisputable mandate" for a second independence referendum.

However, the First Minister conceded a future referendum faced challenges, including what she described as an issue of process as she said Holyrood's power to hold a vote was "contested".