Scottish independence: Supporters plan huge march through Edinburgh

Thousands of pro-independence supporters are expected to march through Edinburgh in October after council bosses agreed a route with event organisers.

Marchers will gather in Holyrood Park before proceeding through the Old Town to reach the Meadows, where speeches and live entertainment will take place.

AUOB have organised several large-scale marches in favour of independence. Picture: Neil Hanna

It's the latest mass rally organised by All Under One Banner (AUOB), a voluntary group committed to staging pro-independence marches, and follows a similar event held in the Capital last year.

The 2019 march will take place on Saturday, October 5, with organisers appealing for volunteer stewards to help ensure the smooth running of the event.

Although not officially endorsed by the SNP, senior Nationalists have taken part in several AUOB marches in the past.

AUOB faced criticism earlier this year when organisers refused to bring forward the start time of a march in Glasgow despite a formal request from the city council following advice from the emergency services.

The internal row that followed led to one of AUOB's best known members, Many Singh, being dismissed from his position as director of operations.

The group is now hoping its Edinburgh march can avoid similar controversy. Following discussions with the City Council, it was decided to hold the rally at the Meadows, rather than Holyrood Park, which is classed as common good land under control of the local authority.

The Meadows has been the site of numerous political rallies over the centuries, including the 2005 Make Poverty History march which saw more than 200,000 campaigners descend on the Capital.