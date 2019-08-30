Scottish judge refuses to block Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension

A Scottish judgewill not order a temporary halt to Boris Johnson's proposal to shut down the UK Parliament.

Opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to suspend the Westminster Parliament have been denied an interim interdict at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

Judge Lord Doherty said: "I'm not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there's a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage.

"A substantive hearing is set to place for Friday September 6, before the first possible date parliament could be prorogued."

More to follow...