The Edinburgh Western MSP tweeted a photo of his positive Covid-19 test result and confirmed he will be working from home.

Mr Cole-Hamiltion tweeted: “Ah well, it’s been a good run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Glad to be fully jabbed. Self isolating at home but still working if you are a constituent and need my help.”

First Minister's Questions will take place in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.