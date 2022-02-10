Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has announced he is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:29 am
The Edinburgh Western MSP tweeted a photo of his positive Covid-19 test result and confirmed he will be working from home.
Mr Cole-Hamiltion tweeted: “Ah well, it’s been a good run.
“Glad to be fully jabbed. Self isolating at home but still working if you are a constituent and need my help.”
First Minister's Questions will take place in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.