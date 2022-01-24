Scottish minister resigns for health-related reasons
Transport minister Graeme Dey has resigned from the Scottish Government, citing health-related reasons.
The Angus South MSP had been appointed as transport minister in the wake of last year’s Scottish election.
In a statement, Mr Dey said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as a minister in the Scottish Government, firstly as minister for parliamentary business and veterans, and latterly as minister for transport.
"I have always prided myself on being able to give 100 per cent to any task I am charged with.
"Regrettably, despite my continuing passion, I find myself unable to now give this hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires and deserves.”
MORE TO COME