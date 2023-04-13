Scottish Parliament protests: Strict new rules for those attending First Minister's Questions
Names, addresses and ID will be required – and disrupting proceedings will lead to six-month ban
Stricter rules are to be introduced for members of the public wishing to attend First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament after interruptions by protesters became a regular feature of the weekly session. At the last FMQs before the Easter break, proceedings were interrupted five times by people shouting from the public gallery and presiding officer Alison Johnstone eventually ordered the gallery to be cleared, though groups of school pupils were allowed back in.
That was the eighth time this year that FMQs – a highlight of the parliamentary week, when the First Minister and opposition party leaders clash – had been disrupted by environmental protests organised by a coalition of groups including This is Rigged and Just Stop Oil. A separate protest at the parliament last year saw comedian and women’s rights campaigner Elaine Miller stand on her seat in the public gallery and lift her skirt to reveal a comedy pubic wig as MSPs prepared to debate gender recognition reform.
Presiding officer Alison Johnstone announced that from now on anyone booking a ticket for FMQs will have to give their name and address and group bookings will require names and addresses for everyone in the group rather than just a lead name. All individuals collecting a ticket for FMQs will also have to show identification. School groups booked through MSPs or the parliament’s education or visitor services will, however, be exempt from the new requirements.The parliament had already said people attending FMQs would have to place their mobile phones in a secure locker and anyone wilfully disrupting business will face a six-month ban from the public gallery.
In a letter to MSPs, Ms Johnstone said: “It is deeply regrettable that the Parliament has had to take this action. Over the past 25 years, we have prided ourselves on our openness to the public and the ease with which visitors have access to parliamentary business. However, a small, but persistent number of protesters have brought us to the point where increased measures must be introduced. I will review the effectiveness of the new arrangements with the SPCB after next week’s FMQs and, if necessary, consider the implementation of further measures to continue to protect parliamentary business from disruption.”