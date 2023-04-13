Stricter rules are to be introduced for members of the public wishing to attend First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament after interruptions by protesters became a regular feature of the weekly session. At the last FMQs before the Easter break, proceedings were interrupted five times by people shouting from the public gallery and presiding officer Alison Johnstone eventually ordered the gallery to be cleared, though groups of school pupils were allowed back in.

That was the eighth time this year that FMQs – a highlight of the parliamentary week, when the First Minister and opposition party leaders clash – had been disrupted by environmental protests organised by a coalition of groups including This is Rigged and Just Stop Oil. A separate protest at the parliament last year saw comedian and women’s rights campaigner Elaine Miller stand on her seat in the public gallery and lift her skirt to reveal a comedy pubic wig as MSPs prepared to debate gender recognition reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presiding officer Alison Johnstone announced that from now on anyone booking a ticket for FMQs will have to give their name and address and group bookings will require names and addresses for everyone in the group rather than just a lead name. All individuals collecting a ticket for FMQs will also have to show identification. School groups booked through MSPs or the parliament’s education or visitor services will, however, be exempt from the new requirements.The parliament had already said people attending FMQs would have to place their mobile phones in a secure locker and anyone wilfully disrupting business will face a six-month ban from the public gallery.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone says the new rules for the public attending First Minister's Questions are "deeply regrettable". Picture: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire