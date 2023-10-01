Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost two-thirds of MSPs want more freedom to vote with their conscience, a survey of Holyrood politicians has found.

Total Research polled 53 MSPs for Holyrood magazine, and found 65 per cent of them support more freedom. The findings are published after SNP members in the Scottish Parliament voted to suspend veteran MSP Fergus Ewing from their group for a week after he voted against the Sottish Government in a vote of confidence against a Green minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ewing, who has been an SNP MSP since Holyrood was established in 1999, has also spoken out against the government on issues such as the party's power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens, the stalled deposit return scheme, and the new licensing scheme for short-term lets. The poll also revealed 55 per cent of the MSPs questioned said they belong to a specific religion or faith, with just under a quarter (23%) saying religion has a very important role in their life.

A survey found that almost two-thirds of MSPs wanted to have more freedom to vote with their conscience. Picture: Scott Louden.

In the SNP leadership contest this year, candidate Kate Forbes sparked a backlash after she spoke out about her religious beliefs, saying she would have voted against same-sex marriage if she had been an MSP at the time the legislation went through Parliament.

Christianity is the most common religious group MSPs said they are a member of, but others gave their faith as either Islam or Hinduism. More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of the politicians who responded said they were brought up in a religious setting. Just over a third (35 per cent) said they feel directed by the teachings of their religion, but only a fifth (21 per cent) said this influences how they make decisions in the Scottish Parliament, when, for example, voting on legislation or contributing to debates.

More than half (55 per cent) said they feel comfortable airing their religious views in public, while 18 per cent said they feel belonging to a religious group is a barrier to progression in politics. One MSP said: "My religion influences my beliefs in social justice and fairness, and it is these I try my best to live by in practice." Another said: "Politics must be respectful of faith even if it is not observed by politicians."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad