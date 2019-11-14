See who the general election candidates are in all five Edinburgh constituencies
Full list of who's standing where across the Capital
THE final list of candidates standing in the general election in Edinburgh has been published after nominations closed this afternoon.
A total of 29 hopefuls from eight parties will contest the five seats in the December 12 poll.
The SNP, Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens are standing in all five constituencies. The Brexit Party is fielding candidates in Edinburgh North & Leith and Edinburgh South West. The pro-remain Renew Party is standing in Edinburgh North & Leith - one of only four seats across the UK where they are fighting. And Edinburgh South West has a "Social Democratic Party Scotland" candidate.
This is the full list:
Edinburgh East
GILMORE, Sheila - Scottish Labour Party
MILLER, Claire Helen Innes - Scottish Green Party
PRICE, Eleanor Margaret Louise - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
REILLY, Jill Mary - Scottish Liberal Democrats
SHEPPARD, Tommy - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Edinburgh North and Leith
ASTBURY, Heather Jane - Renew
BROCK, Deidre Leanne - Scottish National Party (SNP)
BURGESS, Steve - Scottish Green Party
MCGILL, Iain - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
MUNRO, Gordon John - Labour and Co-operative Party
SPEIRS, Robert - Brexit Party
WILSON, Bruce Roy - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh South
BEAL, Alan Christopher - Scottish Liberal Democrats
COOK, Nick - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
MACDONALD, Catriona Mary Elizabeth - Scottish National Party
MURRAY, Ian - Scottish Labour Party
NEVENS, Kate - Scottish Green Party
Edinburgh South West
BALLANTINE, David Craig - Brexit Party
BROWN, Mev - Social Democratic Party Scotland
CHERRY, Joanna Catherine - Scottish National Party (SNP)
COOKE, Sophie - Scottish Labour Party
INGLIS, Tom - Scottish Liberal Democrats
LAIDLAW, Callum Arron - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
PARKER, Ben - Scottish Green Party
Edinburgh West
BOLTON, Craig William - Scottish Labour Party
GUNN, Elaine - Scottish Green Party
HUTCHISON, Graham James - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
JARDINE, Christine Anne - Scottish Liberal Democrats
MASSON, Sarah Louise - Scottish National Party (SNP)