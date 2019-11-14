See who the general election candidates are in all five Edinburgh constituencies

A total of 29 candidates are standing in Edinburgh's five seats

THE final list of candidates standing in the general election in Edinburgh has been published after nominations closed this afternoon.

A total of 29 hopefuls from eight parties will contest the five seats in the December 12 poll.

The SNP, Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens are standing in all five constituencies. The Brexit Party is fielding candidates in Edinburgh North & Leith and Edinburgh South West. The pro-remain Renew Party is standing in Edinburgh North & Leith - one of only four seats across the UK where they are fighting. And Edinburgh South West has a "Social Democratic Party Scotland" candidate.

This is the full list:

Edinburgh East

GILMORE, Sheila - Scottish Labour Party

MILLER, Claire Helen Innes - Scottish Green Party

PRICE, Eleanor Margaret Louise - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

REILLY, Jill Mary - Scottish Liberal Democrats

SHEPPARD, Tommy - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Edinburgh North and Leith

ASTBURY, Heather Jane - Renew

BROCK, Deidre Leanne - Scottish National Party (SNP)

BURGESS, Steve - Scottish Green Party

MCGILL, Iain - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

MUNRO, Gordon John - Labour and Co-operative Party

SPEIRS, Robert - Brexit Party

WILSON, Bruce Roy - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh South

BEAL, Alan Christopher - Scottish Liberal Democrats

COOK, Nick - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

MACDONALD, Catriona Mary Elizabeth - Scottish National Party

MURRAY, Ian - Scottish Labour Party

NEVENS, Kate - Scottish Green Party

Edinburgh South West

BALLANTINE, David Craig - Brexit Party

BROWN, Mev - Social Democratic Party Scotland

CHERRY, Joanna Catherine - Scottish National Party (SNP)

COOKE, Sophie - Scottish Labour Party

INGLIS, Tom - Scottish Liberal Democrats

LAIDLAW, Callum Arron - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

PARKER, Ben - Scottish Green Party

Edinburgh West

BOLTON, Craig William - Scottish Labour Party

GUNN, Elaine - Scottish Green Party

HUTCHISON, Graham James - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

JARDINE, Christine Anne - Scottish Liberal Democrats