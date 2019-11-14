See who the general election candidates are in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian

There are four weeks to go until polling day on December 12

THE full list of candidates for the general election in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian have been published after nominations closed this afternoon.

Five candidates are standing in East Lothian, four in Midlothian, five in Livingston and seven in Linltihgow & Falkirk East.

The SNP, Labour, Conservatives and Lib Dems are contesting all the constituencies in the December 12 election.

The Greens are standing in both the West Lothian seats, but not East Lothian or Midlothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brexit Party is standing only in Linlithgow & Falkirk East. Ukip is fielding a candidate in East Lothian. And Linlithgow & Falkirk East also has a candidate from the Veterans and People's Party.

This is the full list:

East Lothian

Craig William Hoy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Kenneth Wright MacAskill - Scottish National Party

Robert James O’Riordan - Scottish Liberal Democrats

David Henry Alan Sisson - UK Independence Party

Martin David Whitfield - Scottish Labour Party

Midlothian

Steve Arrundale - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Rebecca Jane Fraser - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Danielle Rowley - Scottish Labour Party

Owen George Thompson - Scottish National Party

Livingston

Hannah Mary Bardell - Scottish National Party

Charles Christopher Dundas - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Cameron Glasgow - Scottish Green Party

Caitlin Margaret Mary Kane - Scottish Labour Party

Damian Joseph Timson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Linlithgow & East Falkirk

Marc Bozza - Brexit Party

Martyn Day - Scottish National Party

Charles John Kennedy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Gillian Audrey Mackay - Scottish Green Party

Wendy Margaret Milne - Scottish Labour Party

Sally Pattle - Scottish Liberal Democrats