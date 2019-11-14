See who the general election candidates are in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian
Full list of who is standing where
THE full list of candidates for the general election in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian have been published after nominations closed this afternoon.
Five candidates are standing in East Lothian, four in Midlothian, five in Livingston and seven in Linltihgow & Falkirk East.
The SNP, Labour, Conservatives and Lib Dems are contesting all the constituencies in the December 12 election.
The Greens are standing in both the West Lothian seats, but not East Lothian or Midlothian.
The Brexit Party is standing only in Linlithgow & Falkirk East. Ukip is fielding a candidate in East Lothian. And Linlithgow & Falkirk East also has a candidate from the Veterans and People's Party.
This is the full list:
East Lothian
Craig William Hoy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Kenneth Wright MacAskill - Scottish National Party
Robert James O’Riordan - Scottish Liberal Democrats
David Henry Alan Sisson - UK Independence Party
Martin David Whitfield - Scottish Labour Party
Midlothian
Steve Arrundale - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Rebecca Jane Fraser - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Danielle Rowley - Scottish Labour Party
Owen George Thompson - Scottish National Party
Livingston
Hannah Mary Bardell - Scottish National Party
Charles Christopher Dundas - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Cameron Glasgow - Scottish Green Party
Caitlin Margaret Mary Kane - Scottish Labour Party
Damian Joseph Timson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Linlithgow & East Falkirk
Marc Bozza - Brexit Party
Martyn Day - Scottish National Party
Charles John Kennedy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Gillian Audrey Mackay - Scottish Green Party
Wendy Margaret Milne - Scottish Labour Party
Sally Pattle - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Mark Andrew Tunnicliff - Veterans and People's Party