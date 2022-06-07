SNP forms administration in Midlothian

The full list of portfolio appointments was announced today (Tuesday) at the first Cabinet meeting after the election.

Appointed Council Leader on May 24, Councillor Kelly Parry will look after the finance and equalities portfolio.

Depute Council Leader Councillor Colin Cassidy has the health and wellbeing portfolio while Councillor Dianne Alexander takes on community facilities, climate change and the environment.

Midlothian Council leader Kelly Parry (SNP).

Councillor Ellen Scott has been appointed as the Cabinet member with responsibility for education, children and young people and Councillor Douglas Bowen is the portfolio holder for economic development, planning and transport.

Councillor Stuart McKenzie will take on Cabinet responsibilities for housing services, community safety and community empowerment.

Council Leader Councillor Kelly Parry said: "We are honoured to lead Midlothian Council and we look forward to doing so in partnership - working with councillors from all parties, across the council workforce and with our communities and residents.

“There’s no doubt, as one of the fastest growing local authority areas in Scotland, challenges lie ahead that need to be addressed over the next five years.

“We are committed to addressing the inequalities our communities face and delivering our vision of being a great, green place to grow. We want to improve and strengthen community empowerment and have transparent governance and decision-making processes at the heart of how we do that.”

At the full Council meeting on Tuesday 24 May, Councillor Debbi McCall became Midlothian’s first female provost and Councillor Connor McManus was appointed Depute Provost.