SNP MP questions Minister on risk of genocide in Gaza

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has questioned Andrew Mitchell MP, Minister of State in the Foreign Office, on whether “there is a plausible risk that Israel has been committing genocide against the Palestinian people” following the International Court Of Justice (ICJ) ruling.
By Lianne RoyContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:17 GMT
The ICJ ruled that “immediate and effective measures” must be taken to ensure the immediate deliverance of humanitarian assistance to address the adverse threat to life of Palestinians in Gaza. However, one month on from the ruling, Amnesty International states that Israel has failed to comply with even the most basic measures to protect citizens.

Commenting Mr Day said: “By continuing to undermine the ICJ, the UK Government proves once again that international law only ever applies to their enemies, and that their allies will never be held accountable for their actions.

“Every day that we sit here and argue amongst ourselves, we demonstrate to Netanyahu that we don't take the barbarity of his actions seriously. “As a party to the Genocide Convention, the UK must do more or risk being complicit in future genocide allegations.”

