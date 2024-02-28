SNP MP questions Minister on risk of genocide in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ICJ ruled that “immediate and effective measures” must be taken to ensure the immediate deliverance of humanitarian assistance to address the adverse threat to life of Palestinians in Gaza. However, one month on from the ruling, Amnesty International states that Israel has failed to comply with even the most basic measures to protect citizens.

Commenting Mr Day said: “By continuing to undermine the ICJ, the UK Government proves once again that international law only ever applies to their enemies, and that their allies will never be held accountable for their actions.

