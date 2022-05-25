SNP officially takes over Midlothian Council

SNP Councillor Debbi McCall was elected as the new Provost for Midlothian, with fellow SNP Councillor Connor McManus elected as Deputy Provost.

The SNP also formed a gender balanced cabinet of six SNP Councillors, three male and three female, with councillors Douglas Bowen, Dianne Alexander, Ellen Scott, Stuart Mackenzie, Colin Cassidy and Kelly Parry elected to key posts.

The new Council Leader, Councillor Kelly Parry said: "The SNP are delighted to have been elected to serve and lead Midlothian Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP celebrating winning the most seats at the Midlothian Council election.

"We look forward to working with all elected members and our communities to make Midlothian the best place to live."

She added: "We have worked hard since the election with c ouncillors in other parties, and we will continue to do so."

The new Provost for Midlothian, Councillor Debbi McCall said: "I'm privileged to be elected to serve as Provost for Midlothian, the first woman to do so. I look forward to serving and leading Midlothian forward."

Deputy Midlothian Council Leader, Councillor Colin Cassidy said: "The first priority of our administration will be to give a laser like focus to the cost of living crisis.