Deputy Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Housing, Angela Rayner, visited the Social Bite Village in Edinburgh on Friday, August 16.

Accompanied by Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn MBE, Angela Rayner was given a tour of the village in Granton including a look inside one of the innovative nest houses which, since launching in 2018, have helped break the cycle of homelessness for almost 100 people.

Run in partnership with fellow homeless charity, Cyrenians, and designed by Ecosystems Technologies, the Social Bite Village is a “highly supportive and nurturing living environment” for up to 20 people affected by homelessness to help them towards an independent life.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister said: “The Social Bite Village is an amazing project that is helping people in Edinburgh who are dealing with homelessness, and building a solution to the problems with temporary accommodation.

“As a Government, we will take action to build more social and affordable housing, give families a better route to a secure home, and get back on track to ending homelessness for good."

Josh Littlejohn said: “The housing emergency is one of the most significant issues affecting the UK today, so we were delighted to welcome Angela Rayner to the Social Bite Village to discuss our pioneering approach to ending homelessness.

“The Deputy Prime Minister was keen to learn more about our supported community model and the innovative manufacturing process behind our Nest Houses, which gives people living in our Villages a welcoming space in which to make a fresh start.”

Plans are currently underway for a new Social Bite Village in South Lanarkshire, due to open summer 2025, and a Recovery Village in Dundee, due to open early 2026.