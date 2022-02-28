Nicola Sturgeon says nation must not fall for 'transparent Russian attempt to divert' over Liz Truss comments

The Kremlin claimed that Vladimir Putin raised the alert level of Russia’s nuclear deterrent after “absolutely unacceptable” remarks by Ms Truss.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday blamed the escalation on remarks given by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, although it is not clear which remarks he was alluding to.

This claim was later hit back by an ally of Ms Truss, who stated that nothing the Foreign Secretary has said “warrants that sort of escalation”.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “Whatever political disagreements any of us have with Liz Truss – and I have many deep differences with her – we should not fall for this transparent Russian attempt to divert.

“The only person responsible for Putin’s despicable nuclear threat is Putin.”

Downing Street also said the comments from Mr Peskov were an attempt to distract from Russia’s difficulties in the Ukraine campaign.

“It remains the case that the rhetoric we are seeing from Putin’s regime is designed to distract from the situation on the ground, that is very much our focus,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed the alert as a “distraction” from the struggle Russian troops are facing amid fierce resistance in Ukraine.

Addressing the Commons today, Liz Truss said President Vladimir Putin’s war could last for years and she told Ukrainians “we are prepared to suffer economic sacrifices to support you”.

She said she met on Sunday with G7 foreign ministers, joined by Ukraine’s foreign minister, saying: “Everyone is clear Putin must lose and we will carry on increasing the pressure until he does.

“We have all seen Ukraine’s determination to fight.