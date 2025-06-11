Succession actor Brian Cox will appear on the panel for BBC Scotland's Debate Night in Edinburgh tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The political debate show will be filmed in Portobello, with the show set to be broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC One this evening.

As well as the award-winning actor, the studio audience will be putting questions to Maree Todd MSP from the SNP, Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP from Scottish Labour, Sue Webber MSP from the Scottish Conservatives, and Professor Nicola McEwen from the Centre for Public Policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee-born actor Brian Cox will appear on the panel in Edinburgh tonight. | Getty Images

The show, which is hosted by Stephen Jardine, will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel at 9pm tonight, Wednesday, June 11, and repeated straight after the 10 o’clock news at 10:40pm on BBC 1 Scotland.

Tonight’ episode will be the last Debate Night episode before a summer break, with the political debate show returning to our screens in September.