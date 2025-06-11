Succession actor Brian Cox to appear on panel for Edinburgh BBC Scotland's Debate Night show tonight
The political debate show will be filmed in Portobello, with the show set to be broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC One this evening.
As well as the award-winning actor, the studio audience will be putting questions to Maree Todd MSP from the SNP, Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP from Scottish Labour, Sue Webber MSP from the Scottish Conservatives, and Professor Nicola McEwen from the Centre for Public Policy.
The show, which is hosted by Stephen Jardine, will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel at 9pm tonight, Wednesday, June 11, and repeated straight after the 10 o’clock news at 10:40pm on BBC 1 Scotland.
Tonight’ episode will be the last Debate Night episode before a summer break, with the political debate show returning to our screens in September.
