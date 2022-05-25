The SNP Westminster group leader said Boris Johnson engaged in a culture of “drinking and debauchery” as he questioned the PM in the Commons after the Sue Gray report was published.

The party’s Graeme Dey MSP said Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is “out of excuses” for not calling on the Prime Minister’s resignation following the publication.

In the report, the civil servant stated many of the events "should not have been allowed to happen" and that staff who raised concerns were not treated with respect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson at a gathering on November 13, 2020 in No 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special adviser.

Senior leadership at Downing Street "must bear responsibility for this culture", she added.

Descriptions of parties during lockdown in Westminster outlined in the report include excessive drinking, wine spilled on walls, staff being sick and having an "altercation".

After seeing certain pictures included in the report before it was published, Mr Ross previously said the Prime Minister must outline why he believes this behaviour was acceptable.

He added: “To most, these pictures seem unjustifiable and wrong.”

November 2020; a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser

The SNP said Mr Ross must resubmit his letter of no confidence to the 1922 backbench committee or risk losing any remaining credibility.

Conservative MSPs including Alexander Stewart, Maurice Golden and Brian Whittle have all called for the PM to resign.

Speaking at the Commons, Ian Blackford said: “Empty bottles littering offices, rooms so crowded people were sitting on each other’s laps and security forced to intervene because the parties were so outrageous.

"At the centre was the Prime Minister orchestrating it, grabbing a glass for himself in order to toast the party goers.

"For eight months, we’ve heard every excuse under the sun but now we’ve all seen the damning photo evidence. While people stay at home to protect the NHS, the Prime Minister was engaging in drinking and debauchery that makes a mockery of the sacrifices each and every person made.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said Mr Blackford ‘nailed it’ as he named Mr Johnson a “liar” who is “simply not worthy of holding high office.”

The chief whip Mr Blackford asked whether the Prime Minister will take the opportunity to now resign.

Mr Johnson said he “appreciates his advice” as he later went on to state he has been “humbled by the report” adding, “We have learnt our lesson”.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have called on Douglas Ross to “grow a backbone” and call for the Prime Minister to resign.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, said: "This report lays out in black and white the culture of rule-breaking and lawbreaking presided over by the Prime Minister.

"He made the laws, broke them and then lied about it to the British public.

"This is also a defining moment for Douglas Ross in his leadership of the Scottish Conservatives. I have spoken to members of his party and Conservative voters who are shocked that he is still standing by a Prime Minister who is only out for himself. He needs to grow a backbone and submit his letter of no confidence.

"Every household in Britain faces eye-watering costs at the petrol pumps, sky-rocketing food prices and massive energy bills. It needs new hope and new leadership."