The Edinburgh Marina: Futuristic look for Granton Harbour project

Detailed proposals to build a new marina headquarters at Granton Harbour are set to be approved after securing the backing of planning officers.

The Edinburgh Marina developers have tabled plans for a “landmark” building as part of a wider regeneration programme of the harbour at Granton.

thumbs-up: An artist's impressions show the proposed buildings and offices at Granton Marina which are set to be approved on Wednesday

Planning officers have recommended that councillors on the authority’s development management sub-committee give the scheme the thumbs-up when they meet on Wednesday.

The proposals for a marina building with office space, retail space, community boat yard and cafe has already secured outline planning permission – but councillors will determine whether the detailed plans should be approved.

The application includes 21 spaces in a car park, including three for electric charging. The yard will feature space for storing boats and the quayside facilities include a boat hoist dock.

In a report to city councillors, planning officers, described the application as “acceptable” and said: “The proposed development will contribute to the wider regeneration of Granton waterfront by bringing forward retail, office and leisure development on a vacant urban site.

“The proposal is acceptable in terms of scale, layout, design, landscaping and materials. There would be no unacceptable adverse effect on the amenity of other developments in the area, both existing and proposed.

“The area will be served by suitable cycle and pedestrian links and an acceptable level of car parking and cycle parking is provided. There will be no risk of flooding at the site as a result of the proposed development.”

The building will include a 100-cover bistro and bar, with outdoor terraces overlooking the water. In addition to a shop, berth holders and day visitors will have access to “fully-equipped” changing rooms with locker, shower and washer/dryer facilities. The 340-berth marina is expected to create more than 850 full-time employment opportunities for the local community.

The developer’s design and access statement for the scheme, states: “The cafe is orientated to maximise views across the marina and has an external seating area.

“There are two office units and a commercial store at the first floor level and an external terrace encompassing the footprint of the floor which is intended to be accessible to building users and public visitors. The walkway provides views across the Firth of Forth, the marina and back towards the city of Edinburgh.”

Councillors will also determine whether plans to construct 100 new homes at the marina site should be approved. If granted planning permission, 17 one-bedroom homes, 56 two-bedroom homes and 27 three-bedroom homes will be built in a “C-shaped” block around a courtyard. The three blocks would be four and five stories high.