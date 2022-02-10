Kate Forbes announced a three-point plan to assist with soaring energy bills, increasing food costs and rising interest rates.

Energy bills are set to rise by 54 per cent for 22 million households from the beginning of April, adding £693 to the annual bills of a typical household.

Ms Forbes confirmed a £290 million support package following similar moves by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

She said additional energy costs could move a further 211,000 households into fuel poverty, and around 235,000 households into extreme fuel poverty.

Speaking in Holyrood, she said: "Firstly, we will provide £150 to every household in receipt of council tax reduction in all council tax bands.

"The council tax reduction scheme already identifies households in greatest need and will allow us to target this intervention.

"Secondly, I will provide local authorities with funding to pass on £150 to other occupied households in Bands A to D in Scotland.

"In total, combining these elements, 1.85 million, or 73 per cent of all households, will receive £150 of support."

Ms Forbes said councils will have a choice to deliver the latter as a direct payment or a credit to council tax accounts.

She added: "This is clearly an imperfect scheme, it will reach some households who may not need this, but it is the only route we have to make sure we reach those for whom it will make a difference, quickly and simply."

The Finance Secretary also announced £10 million in 2022/23 to continue the Fuel Insecurity Fund.

Councils in Scotland were previously handed an extra £120 million to reduce the need for "inflation-busting" council tax rises.

Mr Sunak previously announced a £200 discount on fuel bills from October, which will have to be paid back over the next five years.

Homes in England will also get a £150 council tax rebate for properties in bands A-D.

The UK Government estimated Scotland would receive an extra £290 million of Barnett funding as a result of this.