Transport Scotland bosses set for 'grilling' over £120m Edinburgh Bypass concerns

TRANSPORT Scotland bosses are set for a “grilling” over a lack of response to concerns a £120m overhaul to the city bypass will cause “huge disruption”.

Members of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal Joint Committee have called for transport chiefs to attend the next meeting in December to be quizzed over delays over the flyover proposals at the Sheriffhall roundabout.

Last year, “ground investigation works” along with “extensive consultation” with interested parties took place regarding provision for cyclists and pedestrians – while “significant progress” was made in drawing up detailed options for the interchange.

Cllr Norman Hampshire, East Lothian Council’s depute leader, said: “There’s a concern over Transport Scotland taking full control over the Sheriffhall roundabout programme – it’s obviously part of the City Deal.

“I would like to make sure that we have some sort of reporting as the project progresses and how the expenditure is going and how the project is being delivered.

“This is going to be a really difficult construction right in the centre of the city bypass. It’s going to cause huge disruption. I think the councils on the City Deal need to be fully aware of the implications during this project. I think we need to make sure that there’s constant updates from Transport Scotland.”

A report to the committee said: “The A720 City Bypass grade separation of Sheriffhall Roundabout will be managed and delivered by Transport Scotland.”

The committee’s temporary chairman, Edinburgh Council’s depute leader, Cllr Cammy Day, officially called for Transport Scotland bosses to be invited to the next meeting.

He said: “The action we are looking for is we expect Transport Scotland to come to the next meeting to have a bit of a grilling from members of the City Region Deal.

“We need key partners like Transport Scotland to play their part to ensure that infrastructure in and around the City Region Deal is adequate to cope with the increasing pressures on our network.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to undertaking improvements at the Sheriffhall junction at the earliest opportunity. We are continuing to progress the detailed design development and assessment of the preferred option and expect to publish draft orders later this year for formal comment.

“Transport Scotland provided an update on the scheme to the City Region Deal Joint Committee at its meeting in June and confirmed that we would be happy to provide further updates at future meetings.”