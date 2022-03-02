Ukraine-Russia: The moment MPs stood and applauded Ukraine at PMQs in show of solidarity
This is the moment MPs broke with convention and Ukraine's ambassador to the UK received a standing ovation and rounds of applause in the House of Commons.
Vadym Prystaiko was at Parliament to watch PMQs and was welcomed by the Speaker.
Prystaiko gots a standing ovation from those in the House of Commons - many of whom are wearing yellow and blue ribbons to show their solidarity for Ukraine.
Applause is normally banned in the House of Commons – however, MPs across the joined in as they showed solidarity with Ukraine.
At PMQs Boris Johnson told MPs: “Putin has gravely miscalculated; in his abhorrent assault on a sovereign nation, he has underestimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism.
“The UN General Assembly will vote later today and we call on every nation to join us in condemning Russia and demanding that Putin turns his tanks around.
“If instead Putin doubles down then so shall we, further ratcheting up economic pressure and supporting Ukraine with finance, with weapons and with humanitarian assistance.
“Today the Disasters Emergency Committee is launching its Ukraine appeal and every pound donated by the British people will be matched by the Government, starting with £20 million.”
Boris Johnson also said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the UK would “do everything we can to accelerate our transfer of… the weapons”, adding: “We are certainly determined to do everything we can to help Ukrainians fleeing the theatre of conflict.”