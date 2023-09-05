News you can trust since 1873
Welcome for new kinship carers’ allowance

Midlothian MSP Christine Grahame has welcomed the news that foster and kinship carers in Midlothian are set to receive a new minimum standard national allowance from the Scottish Government.
Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
The Scottish Recommended Allowance, which was a key recommendation of The Promise, is a new payment that will ensure that foster and kinship carers can fully support the children and young people in their care.

The weekly allowance, which is backdated to April 1, will see eligible foster and kinship carers receive between £168.31 and £268.41 depending on children’s age.

With the government allocating £16 million to fund the Scottish Recommended Allowance, this payment will see over 9000 young people across Scotland benefit, including many in Midlothian.

Ms Grahame said: “Foster and kinship carers perform a vital role supporting young people, often under very intense financial pressure. The introduction of this allowance will ensure that all care-experienced young people can grow up without potentially missing out on any opportunities.

“This will have a direct and significant impact that will see thousands of families able to better support some of the most vulnerable young people in Midlothian.

"At a time when many families are struggling with Westminster’s cost-of-living crisis, it is very welcome that the Scottish Government is focusing on the principles of equality, opportunity and community to ensure that all young people are fully supported to reach their potential.”

